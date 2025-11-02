FOLLOWUP: West Seattleites respond to call for donations!

That’s some of what had already been donated at the community-organized food and clothing drive in The Junction when we went over for a photo earlier this afternoon. We also photographed some of the organizers, who were thrilled with the response:

Basically – they just wanted to do something to help. And you can too. As we always have, we’ll continue spotlighting chances to help, and right now, with food benefits for families in need still in question, the most powerful action you can take is to financially support your local food banks – West Seattle Food Bank here, White Center Food Bank (which also serves southern WS) here.