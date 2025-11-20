FOLLOWUP: New Seattle Public Schools superintendent contract gets board OK. Here’s what’s in it

(SPS-TV video of last night’s School Board meeting – superintendent contract vote is 2 hours, 4 minutes in)

New Seattle Public Schools superintendent Ben Shuldiner will start work February 1, 2026. That’s part of what’s in the contract approved by the SPS School Board last night, two weeks after the board announced the current Lansing, MI, superintendent was their lone finalist for the job. As first reported on the Save Seattle Schools website, Shuldiner’s starting salary will be $365,000, plus a $60,000 Tax-Sheltered Annuity contribution, and if he stays for four years, he would get a $40,000 retention bonus. This contract is actually for two and a half years; board president Gina Topp – who negotiated it along with board VP Shawn Briggs – says that’s the longest state law would allow, spanning all or part of three school years. Other contract details include reimbursement for up to $17,000 in moving expenses, and $1,000 a month for using his own car on district business. The contract was approved unanimously; you can read it here. (For comparison, now-ex-superintendent Dr. Brent Jones was reported to have a base salary just under $350,000 as of a year ago.)

