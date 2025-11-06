FAUNTLEROY SALMON: You’re invited to ‘open creek’ Sunday afternoon

(Monday photo by Dave Gershgorn)
That’s one of the coho salmon seen by volunteers earlier this week near the mouth of Fauntleroy Creek. We don’t know the fate of that particular one – hungry seals have been hanging out there too – but Judy Pickens from the Fauntleroy Watershed Council tells WSB tonight that salmon watchers have seen “eight coho spawners make landfall so far,” so they’re going to welcome visitors this Sunday:
Given the forecast of dry and mild weather, we’ve decided to host our open creek this coming Sunday (11/9) from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Salmon watchers will be on duty to talk with visitors and, we hope, give them a view of live fish. People should come to the fish-ladder viewpoint at SW Director and upper Fauntleroy Way SW to catch the eye of a watcher, who will invite them down to creek level. Children aged 15 and younger should come with an adult, and dogs should be on leash.
