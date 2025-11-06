FAUNTLEROY SALMON: You’re invited to ‘open creek’ Sunday afternoon

(Monday photo by Dave Gershgorn)

That’s one of the coho salmon seen by volunteers earlier this week near the mouth of Fauntleroy Creek. We don’t know the fate of that particular one – hungry seals have been hanging out there too – but Judy Pickens from the Fauntleroy Watershed Council tells WSB tonight that salmon watchers have seen “eight coho spawners make landfall so far,” so they’re going to welcome visitors this Sunday: