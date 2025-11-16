Explorer West MS open house, Fauntleroy Art Show finale, concerts, food drives, ‘Science Party,’ more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Photographer Jerry Simmons captioned this, ‘Hanging On’)

Here are today’s highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more listings!) and inbox:

VACCINE CLINIC: Last of the community clinics for flu and COVID shots at local schoold, 9 am-3 pm at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), info in our calendar listing,

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run starts at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Weekly games are back at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: Small-group class at 9:30 am at Mama Be Well (4034-A California SW); preregistration info is in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual in its regular spot on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in late-fall produce season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, garlic, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, more.

KNEIGHBORHOOD KNIVES: The knife-sharpening pop-up is back at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), 10 am-5 pm.

FREE NIA CLASS: New start time – 10:15 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

FOOD DRIVE AT ALKI UCC: 11 am-3 pm, this month’s drop-off donation drive outside the church focuses on food – details including the wish list are in our preview. (6115 SW Hinds)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

(Photo by Ana Del Claro from this year’s Fauntleroy Art Show)

FAUNTLEROY ART SHOW: Last of three days for the show/sale at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) – participants are listed in our calendar listing. Open 11 am-3 pm today.

FOOD DRIVE & SIGN-HOLDING: West Seattle Resist‘s Sunday 11:30 am-1:30 pm sign-holding events also include a drop-off food drive through the rest of the year. South of Farmers’ Market. (California SW and SW Alaska)

SAUNA AND BEER: Noon-5 pm, the portable sauna from Good Day Sauna will be at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) for $25 sessions.

HOLIDAY PHOTOS AT THE ELVES’ COTTAGE: Noon-4:30 pm again today, preregistration required. (2332 California SW)

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 1-2:30 pm, Explorer West Middle School (10015 28th SW; WSB sponsor) opens the doors: “Families exploring middle school options are invited to visit Explorer West (grades 6–8) for a brief program, self-guided tours, and classroom activities. All are welcome.”

DISASTER PREP FOR THE MOBILITY IMPAIRED: How can you prepare for the unthinkable if you’re mobility-impaired? Preparedness coach Alice Kuder will show you, 1 pm at High Point Library. (3411 SW Raymond)

SUNDAY SCIENCE PARTY: 2 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW):

Why do people have allergies? Could getting dirty actually be good for you? Should you feed your baby all sorts of food? What does it take to be a scientist these days? At the Sunday Science Party, you can get answers to all of these questions and more, grab some free snacks, and join real scientists for fun activities. Thanks to our partners Solving for Science and the University of Washington School of Medicine Immunology Department.

Free.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Relax and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MUSIC NORTHWEST CONCERT: Live chamber music, themed “Music for the Hopeful Soul,” at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) – 3 pm concert, program notes in our calendar listing. Donation suggested.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Greensleeves student showcase 3-5 pm, harp and Irish flute, free, all ages. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

JON GUERRA IN CONCERT: 5:45 pm, doors open for Jon Guerra and Friends at Trinity Church, co-presented by All Souls, details in our calendar listing. (7551 35th SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday nights are live-music nights with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!