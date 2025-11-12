West Seattle, Washington

12 Wednesday

ELECTION RESULTS: Wilson maintains lead over Harrell in Seattle mayor’s race

November 12, 2025 3:28 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

3:28 PM: Today’s results update is in, and has the gap between the two Seattle mayoral candidates widening a bit:

SEATTLE MAYOR
Katie Wilson – 138,489 – 50.19%
Bruce Harrell* – 136,513 – 49.48%

Wilson was .49 of a percentage point ahead yesterday and is now .71 of a percentage point ahead.

3:38 PM: Just received from the city, this media advisory:

Tomorrow, Mayor Bruce Harrell will provide an address to the people of the city of Seattle.

That’s set for noon Thursday. No hint of a topic, or even whether it’s about the election, so we don’t know if it’s a concession speech.

4 Replies to "ELECTION RESULTS: Wilson maintains lead over Harrell in Seattle mayor's race"

  • Duwamesque November 12, 2025 (3:39 pm)
    Reply

    I would encourage everyone to reread Wilson’s statement on homeless encampments. She wrote that sweeps in public spaces will be “a practical and a political reality” and refuses to rule them out. She also wants a more aggressive strategy to increase shelter and housing, as part of a pragmatic approach to the problem. This isn’t a rerun of the Durkan days of no-sweeps.

  • Russell November 12, 2025 (3:46 pm)
    Reply

    Is there info about Harrell’s address tomorrow? I’m guessing city hall, but what time is it?

    • WSB November 12, 2025 (3:59 pm)
      Reply

      Noon, which it says above. Location is as usual for most city events “we’ll tell you when you RSVP” so I don’t know.

  • Rhonda November 12, 2025 (3:55 pm)
    Reply

    At least she won’t have a mandate with this narrowest-ever margin of victory. 

