ELECTION RESULTS: Wilson maintains lead over Harrell in Seattle mayor’s race

3:28 PM: Today’s results update is in, and has the gap between the two Seattle mayoral candidates widening a bit:
SEATTLE MAYOR
Katie Wilson – 138,489 – 50.19%
Bruce Harrell* – 136,513 – 49.48%
Wilson was .49 of a percentage point ahead yesterday and is now .71 of a percentage point ahead.
3:38 PM: Just received from the city, this media advisory:
Tomorrow, Mayor Bruce Harrell will provide an address to the people of the city of Seattle.
That’s set for noon Thursday. No hint of a topic, or even whether it’s about the election, so we don’t know if it’s a concession speech.
