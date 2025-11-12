ELECTION RESULTS: Wilson maintains lead over Harrell in Seattle mayor’s race

3:28 PM: Today’s results update is in, and has the gap between the two Seattle mayoral candidates widening a bit:

SEATTLE MAYOR

Katie Wilson – 138,489 – 50.19%

Bruce Harrell* – 136,513 – 49.48%

Wilson was .49 of a percentage point ahead yesterday and is now .71 of a percentage point ahead.

3:38 PM: Just received from the city, this media advisory:

Tomorrow, Mayor Bruce Harrell will provide an address to the people of the city of Seattle.

That’s set for noon Thursday. No hint of a topic, or even whether it’s about the election, so we don’t know if it’s a concession speech.