ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE: Wilson takes a sliver of a lead in Seattle mayor’s race

4:03 PM: Just in, the latest results from King County Elections. In the Seattle mayor’s race, Katie Wilson now leads Bruce Harrell, by 91 votes:

SEATTLE MAYOR

Katie Wilson – 133,469 – 49.83%

Bruce Harrell* – 133,378 – 49.79%

4:21 PM: Number-crunching … Wilson’s count rose 21,334 votes since the last round on Friday, while Harrell gained 16,943 … Wilson votes were 56% of the 38,391 ballots added today; 44% were Harrell votes. … 267,875 Seattle ballots have been counted so far; the ballot-return statistics say 282,115 Seattle ballots have been received. … Though tomorrow is the Veterans Day holiday, the KC Elections website says there WILL be another vote count released around 4 pm Tuesday.