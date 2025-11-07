West Seattle, Washington

ELECTION RESULTS: Fourth round cuts Harrell’s lead over Wilson to less than two percent

November 7, 2025 3:41 pm
The week’s final round of election results include this for the Seattle mayoral race:

SEATTLE MAYOR
Bruce Harrell* – 116,435 – 50.74%
Katie Wilson – 112,135 – 48.86%

Closer look at the numbers (added):

-Of the ballots counted today, Wilson had 30,780 votes, while Harrell had 25,172. (“Write-in” had 166.) She got 54.8 percent of the ballots counted today; he got 44.8 percent.

-232,896 Seattle voters’ ballots have been counted so far. Between Harrell, Wilson, and “write-in,” 229,484 ballots have been counted in the mayor’s race, so more than 3,400 ballots apparently left the mayor’s race blank.

-The ballot-return stats show 279,340 Seattle voters’ ballots have been received by King County Elections, so that leaves more than 46,000 remaining to be counted.

So this isn’t settled yet. … (added) The other big race in this election DOES appear to be settled:

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE
Girmay Zahilay – 258,558 – 53.25%
Claudia Balducci – 221,087 – 45.53%

4 Replies to "ELECTION RESULTS: Fourth round cuts Harrell's lead over Wilson to less than two percent"

  • Derek November 7, 2025 (3:48 pm)
    Yes!! It’s happening! Wow what a comeback 

  • Voter November 7, 2025 (3:55 pm)
    That’s a huge surge for Katie Wilson.  Trailing Harrell by 4,300 votes (vs. 9,900 votes yesterday).

  • James November 7, 2025 (4:03 pm)
    Bummed that she won’t win out as I would have liked to see a more progressive mayor than Bruce.
    My bad math says she needs even more (59-60%) of the remaining vote to close the 4,000 vote gap Are there stats on how many ballots have been challenged?

    • WSB November 7, 2025 (4:18 pm)
      My math – and I didn’t add this above because it’s just a “what if” – shows that IF she got the same percentage of the remaining ballots as she did today, she’d be a few hundred votes ahead. But again, that’s “what if.” Re: challenged ballots, you can supposedly get those numbers off the tracker
      https://kingcounty.gov/en/dept/elections/results/ballot-return-statistics/2025/november-general
      but I’m having trouble at the moment slicing and dicing down to that level …

