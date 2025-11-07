ELECTION RESULTS: Fourth round cuts Harrell’s lead over Wilson to less than two percent

The week’s final round of election results include this for the Seattle mayoral race:

SEATTLE MAYOR

Bruce Harrell* – 116,435 – 50.74%

Katie Wilson – 112,135 – 48.86%

Closer look at the numbers (added):

-Of the ballots counted today, Wilson had 30,780 votes, while Harrell had 25,172. (“Write-in” had 166.) She got 54.8 percent of the ballots counted today; he got 44.8 percent.

-232,896 Seattle voters’ ballots have been counted so far. Between Harrell, Wilson, and “write-in,” 229,484 ballots have been counted in the mayor’s race, so more than 3,400 ballots apparently left the mayor’s race blank.

-The ballot-return stats show 279,340 Seattle voters’ ballots have been received by King County Elections, so that leaves more than 46,000 remaining to be counted.

So this isn’t settled yet. … (added) The other big race in this election DOES appear to be settled:

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Girmay Zahilay – 258,558 – 53.25%

Claudia Balducci – 221,087 – 45.53%