ELECTION 2026: King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda announces re-election run

Even before King County Elections certifies the results of the 2025 vote tomorrow, we have a 2026 campaign announcement today: Our area’s King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is launching her re-election campaign. Mosqueda, who lives in North Delridge, left the Seattle City Council to join the County Council after winning 55 percent of the District 8 vote in November 2023 over then-Burien City Councilmember Sofia Aragon. Mosqueda is running for re-election after a three-year term rather than four years because voters approved changing the county charter so that offices like this are now on the ballot in even years rather than odd years as in the past. Mosqueda’s announcement came in a news release that touted her county work so far as having “strengthened housing stability, expanded public-health services, protected workers, and delivered meaningful investments to communities from West Seattle, to Capitol Hill, Downtown Seattle, South Park, the Duwamish Valley, White Center, Burien, Tukwila, and of course Vashon-Maury Island.” We just checked the state website and it does not appear anyone else has registered a campaign for this position yet. Mosqueda plans a campaign-launch event in White Center in January. (Tonight she’s co-hosting the West Seattle light-rail forum at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 5:30 pm.)