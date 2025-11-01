ELECTION 2025: Three more days to vote. 82 percent of Seattle ballots aren’t in yet.

Seattle voters still aren’t stampeding to the ballot drop boxes. As of 6 pm tonight, the percentage of ballots received by King County Elections was only up to 18 percent. (And that beats the countywide percentage, just a hair over 16 percent.) But tomorrow’s a great day to get to the drop boxes. Forecast looks dry. Going to the West Seattle Farmers’ Market? Bringing a donation for the food drive? There’s a box right on the south side of SW Alaska, half a block west of California. Going to the library? There’s one on the east side of High Point Library. Shopping and/or dining in Morgan Junction? The drop box is on the sidewalk in front of Morgan Junction Park, on the west side of California half a block north of Fauntleroy. You can pull right up to that one if you’re driving and hop out for a quick deposit, or do the same at the box in front of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) main administration building, or the new location of the White Center box on SW 102nd in front of Steve Cox Memorial Park. They’re all open 24/7 until 8 pm Tuesday (here’s the countywide list/map). And if you get yours in tomorrow, it’ll likely be part of the first vote count released after voting ends Tuesday night.