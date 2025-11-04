West Seattle, Washington

ELECTION 2025: Seattle School Board races, first round of results

November 4, 2025 8:11 pm
Four contested Seattle School Board seats were on the ballot, and though all represent areas outside West Seattle/South Park, the entire city votes on all seats in general elections, so these WERE on your ballot. Here’s the first round of results:

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2
Kathleen Smith – 52%
Sarah Clark* – 47%

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 4
Joe Mizrahi* – 76%
Laura Marie Rivera – 23%

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 5
Vivian Song – 77%
Janis White – 23%

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 7
Jen LaVallee – 56%
Carol Rava – 43%

Full numbers soon.

