Dine-out fundraisers, music, art, books, much more on our West Seattle Wednesday list!

(Seacrest Pier photo by Kevin Freitas)

Here's what's on our Wednesday list:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is our weekly last-minute reminder, so would-be walkers can set their calendars for next Wednesday morning!).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE FOOD TRUCK: As previewed here, it’s open to the public, 10:30 am-12:30 pm at the campus clock tower, and today culinary students are serving Japanese-inspired cuisine. (6000 16th SW)

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW)

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER FOR ROXHILL ELEMENTARY: The Westy (7908 35th SW) is donating part of its proceeds to Roxhill Elementary again today and Thursday. It’s 21+ for dine-in but the fundraiser covers takeout too. Open 11 am-midnight. Use the code ROXHILL.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, play at the newly reopened Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

DINE-OUT BENEFIT: 3-10 pm, a portion of proceeds at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) will benefit the Lafayette Elementary PTA.

FREE KIDS’ ART WORKSHOP: With Rec’N The Streets at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 3 pm.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Volunteers are ready to help K-12 students 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: Announcement of the board’s choice for superintendent is the only topic at today’s 4:30 pm meeting. After the announcement and vote, the prospective new superintendent is expected to talk with reporters at district HQ at 5:30 pm, along with board president Gina Topp.

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, new weekly event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

‘WICKED’ SINGALONG: Tonight’s the night! 5:30 pm at The Admiral Theater (2343 California SW), to benefit Endolyne Children’s Choir – our calendar listing has the ticket link.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix your broken item instead of throwing it out! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

POTTERINGS OPEN STUDIO: 6-8 pm, drop in and create! If you want some inspiration, this month’s spotlight project is a trio of personalized holiday-tree ornaments. (3400 Harbor SW)

PIANO NIGHT AT WALTER’S: 6-9 pm, your monthly chance to sip and listen! (4811 California SW)

PLAY CRIBBAGE: 6 pm at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), membership not required.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: No meeting tonight.

WOMEN-OWNED MICROBUSINESS MEETING: 6 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE CLASSIC SF BOOK CLUB: 6 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor) – this month’s book is “The Continuous Katherine Mortenhoe” by DG Compton.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Get moving in the middle of the week – the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) is tonight – all welcome, regardless of pace!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

KUNDALINI YOGA: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

TRIVIA x 5: Now FIVE West Seattle trivia spots on our Wednesday list: New, at Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), 7 pm, free to play … 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), free to play … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 8 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and it’s an 8:30 pm start for trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 8:45 pm. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that's open to community participation/observation?