COUNTDOWN: Three weeks until best breakfast deal of the holiday season – pancakes with the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle

(WSB photos)

Eight dollars for a fresh-cooked pancake breakfast – including ham, orange juice, coffee, and tea. If you buy an advance ticket to this year’s Kiwanis Club of West Seattle pancake breakfast, that’s all you’ll pay! It’s a deal at the door, too, $10. And kids under 10 who are accompanied by adults get breakfast for free. This is part of a fun event that also includes Santa photos, Toys for Tots donations, raffles, and wreath sales. It’s all happening 7 am-11 am Saturday, December 6 (a tradition for starting the big day that later includes the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays tree lighting). The Kiwanis Club raises money for projects to help youth. You can buy your ticket(s) now online here, or stop by the Kiwanis tent at the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market tomorrow, 10 am-2 pm, just a few steps east of the Easy Street Records corner. (WSB is among the community co-sponsors of the breakfast event.)