COUNTDOWN: Five days until West Seattle Joiner Jamboree! Here’s who’ll be there and what’ll be happening

Groups, clubs, coalitions, organizations, teams … from two people strong to 200+ people mighty … If you’ve never really known just how many options you have for connecting with other West Seattle/White Center community members to have fun, do good, teach, learn, all of the above and more, this Saturday’s West Seattle Joiner Jamboree will show you!

Four weeks after the plan went public, last we heard from organizer Julie Garbutt is that more than 55 orgs will have someone at the drop-in event, 11 am-3 pm Saturday (November 8) at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall (3050 California SW) to offer info and answer questions. (Many of them are shown in our calendar listing.) Thinking of going? RSVP here! And plan to bring warm clothing to donate, if you can – Julie tells us, “We will have a Warm Clothing Drive station sponsored by Admiral United Church of Christ at the Jamboree.” Other activities that are planned – besides visiting the tables/booths that interest you – are also in our calendar listing.

And if you can, get in the mood via the pre-funk, Friday night’s free screening of “Join or Die” (not an order, but rather a reference to how “joining” can extend your life) at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation (7141 California SW), 7:15 pm November 7 – here’s the trailer:

As with the Joiner Jamboree, advance registration is appreciated but not required – the film/discussion RSVP link is here.