COUNTDOWN: Eight days until this year’s Eastridge Church turkey giveaway

(WSB photo: Volunteers helping with 2024 turkey giveaway)

This year, some who have not previously faced food insecurity might be wondering how to put turkey on the table this Thanksgiving. In case you haven’t already seen it in our West Seattle Event Calendar, Eastridge Church is again giving away hundreds of turkeys and bags of groceries at its two campuses, including West Seattle, at 39th SW and SW Oregon (across 39th from West Seattle Bowl). The turkey giveaway is on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, as usual, so that’s one week from tomorrow – Saturday, November 22, starting at 9 am, continuing until 11:30 am or until supplies run out if that’s sooner. No proof of need required – just show up. Eastridge has been doing this each holiday season for more than 20 years.