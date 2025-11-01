CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS cross country teams to state

Tournament time for most fall sports – and we have a reader report this morning that both Chief Sealth International High School cross country teams are off to state competition:

The Chief Sealth girls and boys cross country teams each placed 2nd overall in the 2A district championship meet today at Lake Sammamish! Here’s a picture of the girls team celebrating, They will be traveling to the state championship meet in Pasco next week. Several Chief Seatlh athletes finished in the top 14 individually as well, although I’m sorry I don’t have details on those kids names and places. It was a soggy mess, but the kids all ran their hearts out and did us proud!

The results of the meet races are here, and if you click through to each race, you’ll see individual runners and their schools.