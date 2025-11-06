Celebration of Life planned November 15 for Stephen M. Gonzalez, 1952-2025

Family and friends will gather November 15 to celebrate the life of Steve “Speedy” Gonzalez, and are sharing this remembrance with his community now:

Stephen Manuel Gonzalez (“Speedy”)

October 2, 1952 – October 26, 2025

Stephen “Steve” Gonzalez, fondly known as “Speedy,” passed away on October 26, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Manuel Gonzalez. He is survived by his mother, Irene; his wife, Mary; his two sons, Timothy and Johnathan; his three sisters, Marie (Dave), Suzanne, and Charlene (John); his three grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.

Steve grew up in West Seattle and graduated from Chief Sealth High School. Shortly after graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served for two years. Following his service, Steve began a long and dedicated career at Boeing as a machinist, where he worked for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2015.

In retirement, Steve continued to give back to his community by volunteering for several years at the West Seattle Food Bank.

A self-proclaimed “extreme hobbyist,” Steve enjoyed metal detecting, garage sailing, collecting antiques, fixing things, and woodworking. He had a natural curiosity and a passion for tinkering, always finding joy in discovery and restoration.

A celebration of life will be held at West Seattle Center for Active Living, 4217 SW Oregon St., West Seattle, on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 2:30 PM. All are welcome to attend and share memories of Steve.