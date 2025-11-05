BIZNOTE: Alki Smoke Shop and Grocery wraps a successful first week

By Hayden Andersen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Nestled next to Alki Surf Shop at 2622 Alki Avenue SW, Alki Smoke Shop and Grocery is the beach neighborhood’s newest store. Today marks one week of business, owner Jane told us, saying that she’s incredibly grateful for the community’s response.

What became Alki Smoke Shop and Grocery started first as an idea for a restaurant, although she quickly realized that something the beachfront was sorely lacking was a grocery. “Alki is a really popular destination,” said Jane, “and we had a great opportunity to lease a small space. This will be perfect for the neighborhood, especially in the summertime.”

The grocery currently stocks smoke-shop items such as cigarettes, as well as a variety of snacks (such as mac and cheese, spaghetti, and cereal), and some household products (paper towels, tissues, cleaning products, batteries).

Jane says they have no plans to stop there, and the warm community reception has inspired them to keep expanding their stock, including purchasing a cooler by the end of this week to stock eggs and dairy products. “Lots of neighbors have dropped by and welcomed us,” she said. “We’ve appreciated it so much, and we’ve been asking people what they want to make a list and meet the community’s needs.”

Alki Smoke Shop and Grocery is open from 9 AM to 9 PM, 7 days a week (in the space that held Brocante Beach House before their move to The Junction). You can reach the store at 206-566-6618.