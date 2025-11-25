Be Santa for 50+ families at ‘small but mighty’ Roxhill Elementary

Friends of Roxhill Elementary are gathering community support for families at their “small but mighty” school – here’s the request we were asked to share:

This year, more than any in recent memory, families at Roxhill Elementary are reaching out for support. With rising costs, limited government assistance, and growing food insecurity, more than 50 of our families have asked for help with groceries and basic essentials. That’s why we’re turning to our West Seattle community to help us ensure these families are supported through our Winter Basic Needs Fundraiser.

Roxhill is a small-but-mighty Title I school in the south end of West Seattle, serving approximately 250 students. 60% of our students qualify for free and reduced lunch, and more than 72% come from BIPOC communities. What truly defines our school, though, is our strong sense of community—our commitment to showing up for one another in meaningful ways.

During winter break, many students lose access to the free breakfasts and lunches they rely on during the school year. Our goal is to bridge that gap so families can keep everyone fed throughout the holidays. If you are in a position to give, please consider donating to Friends of Roxhill. 100% of your contribution goes directly to supporting families.

Together, we can show every Roxhill family that they are seen, valued, and cared for. Please consider making a donation today.