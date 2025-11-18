Admiral Neighborhood Association and more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Droplets on a European Smoke Tree, photographed by Janelle Otterholt)

Our daily event reminders, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

TOYS FOR TOTS: Drop off new unwrapped toys for the drive at Highstreet Insurance (5431 California SW; WSB sponsor), 8 am-4:30 pm weekdays.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Indoor play on (another) gray day! West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

SSC FOOD TRUCK: Culinary students’ food truck open to the public, 10:30 am-12:30 pm by the clock tower on the South Seattle College campus (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), today offering a Polynesian menu.

PEPPER’S PALS BLOOD DRIVE: Still a couple slots left for midday/afternoon during this one-day blood drive at Alki Elementary (Schmitz Park campus, 5000 SW Spokane) – go here to check.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course. Today’s program: Dr. William R. LeDoux and Dr. Glenn Klute from the VA Center for Limb Loss and Mobility. (4470 35th SW).

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: 6-8 pm, “Unplugged: A Musical Gathering” at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

UKULELE PLAYERS’ EVENING MEETUP: Monthly evening gathering open to all with ukuleles, 6 pm at Good Society (California SW and SW Lander).

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

WESTSIDE DANCE WITH DEAN: All-ages dance lessons, no partner necessary, first lesson free! 6:30 pm at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon)

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: Last ANA general gathering of the year – come hear and talk about what’s happening in the neighborhood, including the holiday Winter Wonderland plan, plus an update from SPD, and electing next year’s leadership. Special location: West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor). Everyone’s welcome!

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Classes continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has details including how to check if they have space for you. Space allowing, newcomers are welcome, and the first class is free.

WEST SEATTLE PFLAG: 7 pm at Admiral HUB (4320 SW Hill).

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you participate.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five locations for trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar and (if it’s seasonal) Holiday Guide, from which we draw our daily lists too – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!