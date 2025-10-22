YOUTH SPORTS: Junior Wildcats off-season skills training

The West Seattle Junior Wildcats organization wants families to know that it’s registration time for winter skills training – and they’re looking for volunteers too. Here’s their announcement:

Winter Football Skills Training is here!

We’re building a strong foundation for our athletes with year-round football and athletic training. This winter program is designed for our future 7v7 two-hand touch Jr Wildcats competition team, launching in the Spring under Coach Brooks.

Who can join?

5th–8th graders

With or without football experience — everyone is welcome!

Led by an Experienced Coach:

Coach Brooks is a staff member and coach at Kennedy Catholic High School, bringing proven expertise and a passion for developing young athletes in both high school and collegiate environments.

Why join? Benefits for your kids:

Skill Development: Learn advanced football techniques and improve athletic performance.

Teamwork & Leadership: Build confidence and strong social connections through team play.

Year-Round Fitness: Stay active and healthy during the off-season.

Path to Competition: Prepare for the exciting Spring 7v7 two-hand touch Jr Wildcats team and/or our Fall tackle season.

Positive Coaching: Focused on growth, sportsmanship, and fun.

💰 Register now for discounted pricing through October 31!

We need YOU!

To make this program a success, we need 10+ more athletes to add to our roster. This is a pure volunteer effort, and your support matters.

✅ Register today

✅ Reach out with any questions

✅ Volunteer to help us grow

Let’s give our boys the training they deserve and build something amazing together!

📩 Contact us now to get involved or if you have any questions!

Alison Mitchell (acavenee@yahoo.com) or Laura Close (laura.close@gmail.com)