YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle High School food drive starts today!

Starting today and continuing until the end of October, the West Seattle High School food drive welcomes community help – here’s the announcement:

Please support West Seattle High School’s annual food drive Thursday, October 9-Friday, October 31. All proceeds go directly to West Seattle High School students.

The community can make donations directly to the school’s food fund by following the QR code (on this flyer) or by dropping off food and clothing to West Seattle High’s historic entrance off Walnut Ave SW at 3000 California Ave SW on Monday October 13, 20, and 27 from 4-6 pm.