YOU CAN HELP: Volunteer for Fairmount Park Elementary’s Falcon Fest

The Fairmount Park Elementary PTA is signing up volunteers for the upcoming Falcon Fest and asked us to publish this invitation:

Fairmount Park’s annual fall festival, Falcon Fest, is Friday Nov 7 and we need your help to make it a magical event for our students and families! Whether you’re great at games, crafts, decorating, or just bringing the energy, there’s a spot for everyone. Volunteering is a fun way to support the school, meet other parents & students, and be part of the community spirit.

Sign up today to volunteer or bring a dessert dash item and help us create an unforgettable evening of fall fun! 🍁 Shifts are only 1hr so you have plenty of time to enjoy the festival with your family. Dessert for dessert dash are prizes to take home and enjoy. This is also a great volunteer opportunity for Fairmount Park Alums in middle or high school and their friends. Questions? Email volunteer@fairmountparkpta.org.