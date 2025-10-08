You asked, so we asked: When will notorious near-shipwreck be removed from Don Armeni parking space?

A reader who didn’t know the backstory of that boat, sitting ashore in a Don Armeni Boat Ramp parking space, sent that photo today, and he was not the first to ask us this week how long the boat will remain there. If you missed the backstory too, the boat drew multiple emergency responses in early September, first off Beach Drive, then at Don Armeni ater it was towed there. A man who identified himself as its owner put it on a trailer – and then was arrested for allegedly stealing the trailer. (We checked court records, and it does not appear charges have been filed. He subsequently said his truck, which he was going to use to tow the trailer and boat, was stolen.) So the boat remains parked, toward the southeast side of Don Armeni. We asked Parks what the plan is for removing it, if there is one; spokesperson Rachel Schulkin replied, “We’re still working on setting a date for the contractor to come pick up the boat. From there we’ll seek reimbursement through the WA state derelict boat program.”