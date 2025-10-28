You asked, so we asked: Here’s how to help food banks bracing for more clients. ‘Community becomes our greatest safety net’

Many readers are asking what they can do to help as local food banks brace for new clients with federal food-aid tumult expected. We took that question to our area’s two main food banks. The West Seattle Food Bank sent this response:

As the federal government shutdown continues and reductions to SNAP benefits deepen the strain on household food budgets, the West Seattle Food Bank (WSFB) is bracing for a significant surge in demand for food and housing assistance.

The West Seattle Food Bank stands in solidarity with millions of families across the nation who are facing devastating uncertainty as federal SNAP benefits are suspended during the ongoing government shutdown. While legal and political debates unfold, our concern remains with the people in our own community — neighbors who will wake up on November 1 unsure how they’ll feed their families.

“In times like these, community becomes our greatest safety net,” said Fran Yeatts, Executive Director of WSFB. “We know many families are worried — and some may be facing this kind of uncertainty for the first time. Food banks like ours were not built to replace a national safety net — we are here to complement it. Without timely SNAP payments, the need will quickly exceed what any local organization can meet alone.”

Local Impact

Across Washington, roughly 900,000 people rely on SNAP (Basic Food/EBT) each month to help cover groceries. While October benefits have been distributed, November payments may be delayed if the shutdown continues, leaving many households without the support they depend on.

At WSFB, staff are already preparing for families new to food-bank services — seniors returning after years of independence, and working parents stretched thin by rising costs of food, rent, and child care. The organization is also watching closely for disruptions to federal food shipments through TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program), which may tighten supply chains further if the shutdown continues.

Even before this latest disruption, local demand was already surging. In FY25, the West Seattle Food Bank distributed 2.25 million pounds of food to more than 8,500 households, reflecting the ongoing strain on family budgets. One of the most striking increases came through our Backpack Program, which grew 63% year over year—from 9,007 packs in FY24 to 14,656 in FY25—providing weekend meals for West Seattle students who rely on school breakfasts and lunches. This sharp rise underscores just how difficult it has become for working families to make ends meet amid persistently high grocery costs.

Community Support Makes the Difference

WSFB is calling on the community to help sustain essential programs through this uncertain period:

Donate: Monetary gifts allow WSFB to purchase food directly.

Volunteer: Extra hands help keep food & clothing flowing to neighbors who need it most.

Spread the Word: Encourage anyone experiencing hardship to reach out. No one should go hungry because they’re unsure where to turn.

“West Seattle has always shown up for one another,” said Yeatts. “Your support helps us stay steady when things feel unstable — it’s what makes this community special.”

How to Help

To donate or learn more about volunteering, visit westseattlefoodbank.org.

For SNAP and WIC updates, see the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) and Department of Health websites.