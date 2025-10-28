WINDSTORM AFTERMATH: Toll taken on trees in parks

Seattle Parks crews still have a lot of cleanup to do after the weekend windstorm. Our photo above shows Lowman Beach Park‘s biggest trees, which we checked out on Monday after a commenter mentioned those trees had lost limbs in the storm. It appeared – at least when we went by – that the northernmost tree had taken the brunt of that. Afterward we asked Parks for any stats on how many damaged or downed trees they were dealing with; spokesperson Rachel Schulkin told us today, “We have over 50 work orders related to downed trees or branches in parks citywide.” If you see tree trouble or any other Parks problem that you think might not yet have been reported, the department’s maintenance hotline is 206-684-7250.