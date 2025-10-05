WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 24 notes!

(This morning’s moonset, photographed by Carol Ann Joyce)

Good morning – here's what's up for your Sunday:

EXTRA WATER TAXI RUNS: On this day/night with big games downtown (1:05 pm Seahawks, 5:03 pm Mariners), the West Seattle Water Taxi is following its summer-Saturday schedule tonight – last run from downtown leaves at 10:45 pm.

GARAGE/YARD SALES: Check for listings in the WSB Community Forums.

FLU/COVID VACCINE CLINIC: 9 am-3 pm at Chief Sealth IHS (2600 SW Thistle), open to all, but follow that link to get an appointment first.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run starts at Moonshot Coffee (9622 16th SW, White Center).

UW BEACH-VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: The Huskies are back at Alki Beach today for the second day of a two-day tournament, starting at 9 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: The Sunday games are on hiatus until The Missing Piece reopens in its new Junction location (no date yet, as of our followup this week).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Find the year-round market on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in early-fall produce season (stone fruit, berries, tomatoes, peppers, greens, roots, bulbs), plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, flowers, more.

WEST SEATTLE BEE GARDEN: You’re invited to help work in the Bee Garden today as fall begins. 10 am-noon. (Graham/Lanham)

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

SOUTHWEST ART SHOWCASE OPENING RECEPTION: 11 am-12:30 pm, come see the entries in this year’s community art showcase at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) and meet some of the artists.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

OKTOBERFEST AT OUNCES: Third and final day at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), open noon-7 pm today. That includes Kids’ Day activities. See today’s full schedule on the Ounces website.

COMMUNITY CLOG DANCING LESSONS: 1 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), all welcome at this introductory session.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Kick back and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Theo Mcgaughey Jazz Trio performs 3-5 pm – come early to get your beverage – at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MODERN CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: Discussing Ira Levin‘s “Rosemary’s Baby” at 3 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW).

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: 3 pm matinee performance of the newest play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW).

LISTENING PARTY AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 4 pm listening party for Taylor Swift‘s album ‘Life of a Showgirl,’ free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-8 pm, live music with PëtrichØr & Trashasaurus Rex, free, all-ages. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

SCREAM CLUB SEATTLE: 7 pm at Lincoln Park Picnic Shelter 4 (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), second monthly gathering to, yes, have a communal scream.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play. (4302 SW Alaska)

JET CITY AT ARTSWEST: Improvised comedy musical at 7:30 pm; our calendar listing has the ticket link. (4711 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday nights are live music nights with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!