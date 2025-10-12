WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 notes

(‘Live’ SDOT traffic cam in The Junction)

Good morning – here’s what’s up (and not) for your Sunday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more listings!) and inbox:

GARAGE/YARD SALES: Check for last-minute listings in the WSB Community Forums. (If you have a sale to add, but don’t have a WSB Forums login, go to westseattleblog/log-in – thanks!)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run starts at Upwell Coffee (4811 California SW).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: The Sunday games are on hiatus until The Missing Piece reopens in its new Junction location (no date yet, as of our most recent followup).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Find the year-round market on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in early-fall produce season (stone fruit, berries, tomatoes, peppers, greens, roots, bulbs), plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, flowers, more.

SIGN MAKING: Preparing for next week’s “No Kings” rallies (see pre-rally listing below too), 10 am-noon sign-making event at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

COZY GAMING SUNDAYS: Get cozy at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) in The Junction!

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CIDER FUNDRAISER AT WEST SEATTLE NURSERY: Noon-3 pm, supporting City Fruit with fresh-pressed cider. (5275 California SW)

‘NO KINGS’ PRE-RALLY IN THE JUNCTION: Following up on Saturday’s mini-march along Alki (reader video above), another promotional pre-rally looking ahead to next Saturday’s nationwide rallies, meet at 12:30 pm at California SW and SW Edmunds.

ART DROP-IN: In conjunction with the ongoing Southwest Artist Showcase, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) hosts a drop-in art event with artist Eileen Jimenez.

RECLAIMING OURSELVES: Start of four-session workshop to deal with the “polycrisis” and endless bad-news cycle, 2 pm, explained in our calendar listing (which also has the registration link). At Nurture Wellbeing (6307 California SW).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Kick back and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Student Showcase with vocal-music students performing 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

‘THE ROOMMATE’ AT ARTSWEST: 3 pm matinee performance of the current play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: Monthly general meeting, 3:30 pm at the Center for Active Living. (4217 SW Oregon)

WATCHING THE BIG GAME: 5 pm, American League Championship Series play begins for the Mariners at Toronto! Looking for the most intense West Seattle watching spot? That might be the Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

YALE WHIFFENPOOFS X ENDOLYNE CHILDREN’S CHOIR: The legendary a cappella group returns to West Seattle to sing with, and for, the Endolyne Children’s Choir, 6:30 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW). Check here for tickets.

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday nights are live music nights with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!