West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival, Fauntleroy Creek salmon welcome, more for your Sunday

The wind has calmed and the weekend continues, with another two-part list today – first, the Hallo-weekend #1 events:

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION HARVEST FESTIVAL: This is West Seattle’s biggest fall festival! 11 am-2 pm in The Junction (the Farmers’ Market starts at 10 am as usual but everything else is at 11 or later), with California closed between Oregon and Edmunds, Alaska closed between 42nd and 44th. From the West Seattle Junction Association, here’s the schedule (with trick-or-treating at booths and businesses starting right after the parade):

11:00 – 11:30 AM

–Costume Parade led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band (meet at Junction Plaza Park, 42nd SW and SW Alaska) 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

–Activity Booths + Sidewalk Trick-or-Treating + Free Kids’ Area + Cornhole Games 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

–Chili Cook-Off

Taste your way through nine local favorites competing for the title of Best Chili in West Seattle! For $20, you’ll get a flight of chili samples and a voting token to crown your favorite. All proceeds benefit the West Seattle Food Bank. Tickets at KeyBank corner, chili served inside ArtsWest. 11:30 – 11:45 AM

Rain City Ropeworks Performance – All-Ways Intersection 12:00 – 12:20 PM

Seattle Thrillers Performance – All-Ways Intersection 12:30 – 1:00 PM

Pie-Eating Contest + Chili Cook-Off Winner Announcement 1:00 – 2:00 PM

Halloween House Music with Jack Chandelier

DIA DE MUERTOS TIN ART WITH VAQUERO AZUL: Visit Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) to make this seasonal art! 1-3 pm, drop-in.

SPOOKY MUSIC: The Seattle Met Singers will feature “spooky music” during their 2 pm concert at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW)

SPOOKY TRIVIA: 9-11 pm at Poggie Tavern (4717 California SW).

For our second list – here’s what else is up, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more listings!) and inbox:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run starts at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP, DAY 2: Get geared up for snow-sports season! Shop this year’s Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor)-presented swap 10 am-4 pm at the West Seattle VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska), second and final day.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As mentioned above, it’s open as usual, and part of today’s festival – usual spot on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in fall produce season , plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, more.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE:One more week to visit Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) to see what artists are showing this year! Open today 10 am-6 pm.

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

HUSKIES PLAYERS AT CVS: The converted-to-CVS drugstore at 5217 California SW is hosting an 11 am-1 pm ommunity event involving UW football players.

POT YOUR OWN FALL ANNUALS: While supplies last! 11:30 am-3:30 pm at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BE READY! Alice Kuder‘s fun “Ready Freddy Preparedness Party“ is back, to get you on the journey to peace of mind for knowing you’re ready for a disaster which will probably never happen. 1 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Kick back and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) is the gathering place for this monthly meetup, 3 pm, but arrive early to get your beverage and chat. Our calendar listing has details on this month’s book/movie.

CONVERSATIONS ON ART: Part of an open house/art display 3-5 pm at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW).

PAINT AND SIP AT THE PUB: 3-5 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); our calendar listing has info and the registration link.

WELCOME THE COHO HOME: Rain or shine, Fauntleroy Creek‘s salmon spawners will be welcomed with singing and drumming at upper Fauntleroy Way and SW Director at 4 pm, all welcome to join, as previewed here.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: 5 pm, Kassa Overall album-release party at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) – free, all ages.

MONTHLY TRIVIA AT MR. B’S: 5-8 pm at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday nights are live music nights with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

