WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: The house of a hundred pumpkins

October 24, 2025 9:27 pm
0 COMMENTS
 |   Halloween | West Seattle news

Another annual Halloween-season tradition is shining bright! We’ve shown this in previous years and every year it’s a don’t miss sight. The photos were sent by Chuck, who wrote, “My neighbor Jason carves 100 pumpkins every year. All with differing features and each one lit. It’s quite a display.”

And those are just SOME of them! They’re on Genesee Hill, near 52nd SW and SW Dakota. … With one week left until Halloween, there’s still time to show your decorations, or your favorite sighting … photos are appreciated at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

