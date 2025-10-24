WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: The house of a hundred pumpkins

Another annual Halloween-season tradition is shining bright! We’ve shown this in previous years and every year it’s a don’t miss sight. The photos were sent by Chuck, who wrote, “My neighbor Jason carves 100 pumpkins every year. All with differing features and each one lit. It’s quite a display.”

And those are just SOME of them! They’re on Genesee Hill, near 52nd SW and SW Dakota. … With one week left until Halloween, there’s still time to show your decorations, or your favorite sighting … photos are appreciated at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!