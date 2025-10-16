West Seattle, Washington

16 Thursday

51℉

WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Inflata-boo!

October 16, 2025 8:59 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Halloween | West Seattle news

It’s not all giant skeletons this Halloween season. Tonight we feature two creatively placed inflatables from the north end of the peninsula: Above, Joanna sent the photo from her North Admiral spider sighting; below, the dragon pic is from Lisa:


We have a very friendly by day and very spooky by night dragon on our porch in Admiral. The kids that walk by during the day looove it!

We’re featuring decoration displays both lavish and simple every night of the season – thanks to everyone who’s contributed – westseattleblog@gmail.com if you have something to share!

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Inflata-boo!"

  • JJM October 16, 2025 (9:08 pm)
    The pictures are the same of the dragon. 

  • Bill#1 October 16, 2025 (9:13 pm)
    Oh! Man! – Now ya got me looking all over for the spider! — Need some hints! -How Big?What Color?Is it hairy?

  • WSB October 16, 2025 (9:23 pm)
    Try again.

