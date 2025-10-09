WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police arrest five in shoplifting crackdown at Westwood Village Marshalls

SPD announced this afternoon that they arrested five people, ages 38 to 65, during an “organized retail theft operation” at the Westwood Village Marshalls store on Wednesday. Here’s their summary:

On the afternoon of Oct. 8, patrol officers and detectives in the General Investigations Unit (GIU) conducted an operation at a retail store in the 2600 block of Southwest Barton Street, which suffers a significant amount of theft.

Detectives teamed up with loss-prevention employees to identify and apprehend suspects they caught stealing. Ultimately, five suspects were arrested for shoplifting.

One of the suspects had an additional misdemeanor theft warrant and a felony warrant for narcotics. Officers placed another suspect, who was with one of the arrestees, into custody for a robbery warrant. Police booked him into SCORE jail.

Police booked three suspects into the King County Jail.

Officers identified and released one of the suspects. He, and all of the suspects, are permanently trespassed from entering into the store.

Police recovered $460 in stolen merchandise.

“This was a team effort and could not have taken place without the hard work by GIU detectives, patrol, and partnership with the loss prevention employees at Marshalls,” said Sergeant Austin Davis. GIU detectives will handle all of the follow-up investigations.