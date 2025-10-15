West Seattle, Washington

15 Wednesday

42℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man robbed, stripped

October 15, 2025 1:49 am
0 COMMENTS
 Crime | West Seattle news

“Found naked robbery and kidnap victim on our porch,” the text began. It was about an incident we’d heard a bit about on the scanner – police were looking for robbers in a blue/white Astro Van somewhere around 28th/Roxbury. Radio exchanges indicated the victim was robbed of everything, including his clothes, by someone he’d met up with regarding selling coins, The robber implied a gun. The texter said the victim told them “he was robbed by multiple attackers at (Roxbury) Safeway, assaulted, then dumped in our street,” half a mile away. They said medics took the victim away for treatment. We’ll see what else we can find out from police later this morning.

