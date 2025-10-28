WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Halloween display trashed, burned

Amanda is hoping for help solving a case of arson:

This time of year I normally email the blog photos of my neighbor’s amazing Halloween decorations. However early this morning, 10/28/25, around 1 am, someone destroyed the display and set fire to the decorations and bushes of my neighbor’s house on the corner of 42nd Ave SW and SW Hudson St.

(Above is video from a camera) on our street. I’ve also included a screenshot of the person (a little blurry). White male, brown hair, blue coat, possibly in his 20’s.

If you recognize this person or have any information, the police report number is 25-315317. Any help is greatly appreciated.

A big shout out to the neighbors who were out there putting the fire out and calling 911. This could have been a lot worse if it weren’t for really great people on our block. Hoping the West Seattle community can help bring some closure to a terrible situation.