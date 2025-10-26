WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

Seattle Police are investigating gunfire again, second early morning incident in a row in West Seattle. This time, after numerous 911 calls from people who thought they heard gunfire, they received a report from someone who said they saw it – reporting an “Asian man, mid-to-late 30s, medium to heavy build, green jacket, in a blue Subaru” firing shots into the air at 27th/Roxbury. No injuries or property damage so far; police were heading that way to see if they can find evidence.