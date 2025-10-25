WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning gunfire

Shortly after we received two mid-morning inquiries about possible gunfire the texters heard around 4:15 this morning, police were dispatched to 29th SW and SW Cloverdale around 11 am after someone found casings. We’ve listened to the archived police-radio audio from the original call, and police found casings in that area shortly after the 4:15 am 911 calls, too. No report of injuries, and no description of who fired the shots – the only thing mentioned in the original dispatch was that some callers heard “tires screeching” immediately afterward.