WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Do you know who hit this car?

Linda is seeking help figuring out who hit her car in Upper Morgan Junction:

Our car was hit last night right about midnight. There were pieces of the vehicle which hit our car left behind so we know the car is a metallic blue-gray. It will have front-end damage likely mostly on the passenger side and the side mirror will be missing its cover. The driver was going southbound on 40th Avenue toward Morgan. We’re hoping someone may have captured a picture of the car or license plate on a security cam or may see the car around their neighborhood. Any help would be much appreciated.

If you have any information, l_c_turner (at) hotmail (dot) com is the best way to contact Linda. The SPD report number is 25-290106.