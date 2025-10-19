WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another car rolled downhill west of The Junction

After moving recently to an embankment at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex in Westwood, the crime of totaling a car – and doing other damage – by rolling it down a hill has returned to the neighborhood plagued by it last spring. This is part of the aftermath of what happened on SW Alaska early today:

We heard from two texters – the first said:

We had another car crash on Alaska/47th, group of people crashing an unmanned car from 46th and Alaska and crashed into a telephone pole. This time the car of people drove by filming actively, drove back from 47th up Alaska and hurled an object from the car at us yelling.

The second texter, who sent the sign photo above, also sent two videos – first showing what appears to be a related car (though the crash is audible) – apparently not the actual rolled-downhill vehicle, which archived police audio says was a black Hyundai Tucson:

In the next one, the texter explains, it’s “someone taking the street sign.”

Checking the crashed car’s VIN, police surmised it was an “unreported stolen,” registered to someone in North Seattle, and were asking officers there to try to contact the owner. The SPD incident # for the crash, reported just before 3 am, is 25-305695.