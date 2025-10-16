WEST SEATTLE BOOKS: ‘Scuba Jess’ launches on-land tale, explaining steel recycling to kids

That’s a baby octopus, photographed by “Scuba Jess.” She’s a West Seattleite who’s not only a diver and photographer, but also a children’s book author, and this weekend she launches something new:

Jess – aka Jessica Alexanderson – hopes to see you at her book launch Sunday:

We’re hosting a book launch party for A Recycling Adventure to the Steel Mill at Paper Boat Booksellers in West Seattle on Sunday, October 19th from 11 AM–1 PM. This is the third book in the “Recycling Is Like Magic” series, written by local author Scuba Jess, who loves to dive right here in West Seattle. The story takes readers on an exciting journey through a steel mill right here in West Seattle to learn how metal is melted and recycled — showing that recycling really is like magic! Thanks to NUCOR Steel in West Seattle, we’ll be giving away free books and cookies while supplies last. It’s a fun way for families to learn more about the amazing recycling happening right in our own backyard. We’d love it if you could share the event with your readers—West Seattle families would really enjoy it! Event: A Recycling Adventure to the Steel Mill — Book Launch

When: Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, during the West Seattle Farmers Market

Where: Paper Boat Booksellers, 6040 California Ave SW

Details: Created with Nucor Steel Seattle and packed with PNW scenes. Meet local diver/author Scuba Jess, hear a reading, and snap a pic at the “recycling superhero” photo spot. NUCOR will give away copies of our third book. Costumes welcome!

Previous books in the series include “The Girl Who Recycled One Million Cans.”