WEEKEND SCENE: Kiwanis Club of West Seattle back at Farmers’ Market for fall

At the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, just inside the road-blocking signs at California/Alaska, Kiwanis Club of West Seattle members are back for fall. At their booth, you’ll find free coffee and other features – crafts for kids this week, including pinwheels that worked nicely in the morning breeze. Later in the season they’ll also be assisting with donation drives, and they’ll be selling tickets to their holiday-season pancake breakfast. Stop by and say hi, any Sunday during market hours, 10 am-2 pm.