WEEKEND PREVIEW: Yale Whiffenpoofs sing Sunday in West Seattle to support Endolyne Children’s Choir

In case you haven’t already seen this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – the a cappella Yale Whiffenpoofs return to West Seattle this Sunday for a concert raising funds for the Endolyne Children’s Choir:

On October 12, the nation’s oldest collegiate a cappella group, the Yale Whiffenpoofs, will present a special performance in West Seattle, hosted by the Endolyne Children’s Choir (ECC). This concert will be the Whiffenpoofs’ only Seattle stop on their 2025 World Tour, making it a truly exclusive event.

After a memorable performance with ECC last year, the Whiffenpoofs are excited to return to West Seattle. Endolyne Children’s Choir singers are thrilled and honored to once again share the stage with this legendary ensemble.

In a generous show of support, the Whiffenpoofs are donating a significant portion of the concert’s proceeds to support ECC’s mission of providing inclusive, transformative choral education to young singers.

Since their founding in 1909, the Whiffenpoofs have performed a diverse repertoire of vocal jazz, folk, pop, and Broadway hits for audiences on all six inhabited continents. They’ve performed everywhere from Carnegie Hall to the White House, captivating listeners including U.S. Presidents Obama, Clinton, Reagan, and both Bushes. They’ve also appeared on popular television shows such as The Sing-Off, The West Wing, and Glee.

One of the central messages the Whiffenpoofs share during their global tours is that music can create extraordinary opportunities for young people. This special performance aims to inspire the next generation of musicians, encouraging them to pursue their passion for music.

Endolyne Children’s Choir is a non-audition, community-based choir, based in West Seattle since 2003. ECC empowers young singers to build confidence, form lasting friendships, and develop performance skills. ECC singers enrich the local community while fostering a lifelong love for music and the arts.