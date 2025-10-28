WEDNESDAY: Create your own costume with upcycling at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center

Haven’t finalized your Halloween costume yet? Make – or decorate – one at a Youngstown Cultural Arts Center workshop tomorrow (Wednesday, October 29)! Claire from DNDA sent word of the fun – and sustainable! – event:

This Wednesday, October 29th from 5 pm – 7 pm, DNDA’s ArtPlus team will be hosting a free community workshop called “Space-2-Craft” at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. We will be providing demos on making costumes from upcycled materials (such as cardboard, paper, etc.), as well as providing a space for creatives of all skill-levels to access the materials and collaboration they need to fix or finish their own costumes. We have an Eventbrite page to sign up through, with more information, here.

We’re excited to bring people together around sustainable creativity — turning recycled materials into bold, community-made costumes while showcasing the ongoing opportunities at Youngstown and DNDA.