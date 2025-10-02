Water outage = pizza outage at Westwood Village

Thanks for the tip. That crew’s been working on the longtime sinkhole between the Ross and J.Crew stores at Westwood Village, and water is out at the nearby MOD Pizza restaurant, so it’s closed for now. Nearby Five Guys and McDonald’s appeared to be business as usual, however. This spot in the WWV road has had repeated problems over the years. (Meantime, no word of a plan yet to address the undulating spot in WWV’s road by the standalone Starbucks.)