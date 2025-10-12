VIDEO: Celebrating The Ukes for ‘spreading music and joy’ to West Seattle seniors

West Seattle has a sizable community of ukulele players! Every week we feature at least one local meetup in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. And recently we received this tribute to The Ukes, sent by Betsy Henry on behalf of Quail Park-West Seattle (4515 41st SW; WSB sponsor):

Seattle’s beloved and long-standing ukulele group, The Ukes, has been spreading music and joy for decades, and they have a special monthly tradition that deserves to be celebrated. Each month, The Ukes visit Quail Park of West Seattle, a senior living community, sharing their music and positivity with the residents. With casual membership that ranges from a dozen to two dozen, The Ukes pick songs based on a monthly theme, take song requests and even sing Happy Birthday for residents celebrating.

Founded in 1995 at the Senior Center of West Seattle (now the Center for Active Living), The Ukes started as a fun, community-driven initiative. Tony Joslin, the organizer, explains that the center provided practice space in exchange for letting their members sing along.

A special part of the group’s monthly visit to Quail Park is their connection with Paula Green, a longtime member who is now a resident at the senior living community. Paula continues to play with The Ukes during their visits, and her presence reminds everyone of the group’s deep community ties. The residents at Quail Park join in the fun, singing along, clapping, and dancing, turning each visit into a joyous and engaging experience for all.

These visits illustrate the importance of human connection and the impact of community music programs. The residents’ smiles, the music, and the vibrant atmosphere make for a touching and lively event that showcases the power of music to bring people together. The Ukes are uplifting the spirits of the Quail Park residents while sharing their love of music and community.