VIDEO: Celebrating art, nature, and neighborhood at Destination Delridge

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

In these chaotic times, nonprofits are relied on more than ever. DNDA (Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association) serves the community in three realms – art, nature, neighborhood – and gathered supporters to celebrate at the Destination Delridge benefit on Friday night.

While Destination Delridge, held at DNDA’s Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, included some classic fundraiser elements – dinner, dessert dash, “raise the paddle” contributions – the program included a unique feature: A panel discussion, with District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka, entrepreneur Feaven Berhe of Delridge café Hagosa’s House, and real-estate investor Jaebediah Gardner of GardnerGrowth. We were there to record it:

They talked about resilience, community support, and how to build generational wealth – Berhe had direct experience, opening her café – named after her grandmother – in a building her parents bought 15 years ago; Saka talked about working on city policies like the anti-displacement initiative; Gardner talked about project providing more than 200 units of housing, both affordable and market rate. Saka – a Delridge resident – noted, “We need more than just Delridge to show up for Delridge – we need the rest of West Seattle to show up.”

DNDA board president Shannon Woodard, who moderated the discussion, noted that’s the embodiment of the event title – “let’s make Delridge a destination!” All talked about the power of partnerships and collaboration; Gardner urged bravery – “Don’t think about what’s going to hold you back, that’s not resilience; on the other side of fear, that’s where something great is going to happen.”

Attendees also heard from DNDA executive director Mesha Florentino, who talked about the mission of DNDA, now in its second quarter-century:

Throughout the event, attendees also heard others speak about the work DNDA is doing, from creating and maintaining affordable housing (did you know Youngstown has lofts where artists live as well as work?) to restoring West Seattle greenspaces with the help of hundreds of volunteers every year, and more.

Art was part of the night’s giving, too. Emcee/auctioneer Tiernan Madorno introduced artist Jonarra Swanson, who created a painting during the event, auctioned for $1,500:

That’s not the only painting that was auctioned – there was a surprise offering from a young attendee named Camila, who attends Youngstown art classes; her painting went for $250. Camila happens to be the about-to-turn-6 daughter of King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who was in attendance and presented DNDA with a county check for almost $5,000 (with Camila’s help):

The night concluded with a dance party. You can support DNDA’s work any time by going here.