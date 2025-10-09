TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK: Thursday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, October 9, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast for today is cloudy, likely showery, high in the low 60s. Sunrise will be at 7:20 am; sunset, at 6:31 pm.

SCHOOL REMINDER

For Seattle Public Schools (among others) tomorrow, no classes.

ROAD WORK

–59th SW in Alki may still close intermittently because of the school-construction project, so be prepared for possible detours.

-“Natural drainage” construction closing the east end of Sylvan Way is under way.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – WSF continues two-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Issaquah, because of a boat breakdown on another route, and today will run M/V Cathlamet as an unscheduled third boat. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update with any other changes.

Water Taxi – Today, regular West Seattle service; summer/early fall schedule; Friday night (October 10) is the last night this season of planned later-night service.

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes today.

STADIUM ZONE

-Though the Mariners‘ fourth American League Division Series game is at Detroit, T-Mobile Park is hosting a big-screen watch party, so you’ll see midday traffic (game starts just after noon our time).

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!