TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: What to know for Friday

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, October 17, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast for today says things will start to get rainy, clearing later; high in the upper 50s. Sunrise will be at 7:31 am; sunset, at 6:16 pm. (We “fall back” one hour in two weeks.)

ROAD WORK

-Reader reports speed-cushion outlines have started to appear on 61st south of Alki, one of three streets in line for them; we have an inquiry out to SDOT about construction timeline.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – WSF has three-boat service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Issaquah. Vessel Watch will show you which boat is where; ferry alerts will update with any changes.

Metro buses – On regular schedule and routes.

Water Taxi – Now on regular West Seattle service, fall/winter schedule, but Metro IS adding extra runs again tonight for the Mariners game. (Though it’s an earlier game this time …)

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners again host Toronto in Game 5 of the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, now tied 2 wins each. Today’s first pitch is shortly after 3 pm.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the view looking west. Also note, maritime-opening info is again available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!