TRAFFIC ALERT: Suspected hit-run crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

(Screengrab of traffic cam before SFD and other SPD arrived at bridge scene)

11:13 PM: Part of the westbound West Seattle Bridge is blocked just before the Delridge exit after what police have told dispatch they believe is a hit-run crash. An officer reported that a black vehicle likely to have “major front-end damage” is believed to have exited the bridge at Delridge or some point further west.

11:17 PM: Officers believe they’ve found that car on the Delridge offramp. The driver is believed to have initially walked away but is returning, they’ve told dispatch.

11:22 PM: The Delridge offramp is reported to be completely blocked.