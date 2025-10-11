West Seattle, Washington

11 Saturday

50℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: Suspected hit-run crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

October 11, 2025 11:13 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(Screengrab of traffic cam before SFD and other SPD arrived at bridge scene)

11:13 PM: Part of the westbound West Seattle Bridge is blocked just before the Delridge exit after what police have told dispatch they believe is a hit-run crash. An officer reported that a black vehicle likely to have “major front-end damage” is believed to have exited the bridge at Delridge or some point further west.

11:17 PM: Officers believe they’ve found that car on the Delridge offramp. The driver is believed to have initially walked away but is returning, they’ve told dispatch.

11:22 PM: The Delridge offramp is reported to be completely blocked.

Share This

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Suspected hit-run crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge"

  • mjc October 11, 2025 (11:23 pm)
    Reply

    Saw this happen as I was heading East bound around 11:04. The alleged get away car was plowing down the road with sparks flying as if the front end was dragging. The car that was hit got spun around facing east. Looked pretty dramatic. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.