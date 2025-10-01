TRAFFIC ALERT: Stolen-car hit-run at 34th/Thistle

Crashed in a Kia, left in a Hyundai. So reported police after getting to the scene of a two-car crash at 34th/Thistle a short time ago. Whoever was driving a Kia Soul collided with another car and then left the scene in a Hyundai Sonata that showed up to pick them up. Police confirmed the Kia was confirmed stolen. No description of its driver so far. Nobody was hurt, according to police, but avoid the area for a while until the wreck gets cleaned up.