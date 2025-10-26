‘They’re out there, and they’re coming’: Welcoming Fauntleroy Creek’s 2025 salmon spawners

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand unless otherwise credited)

After all that rain, dozens of salmon spawners are approaching the entrance to Fauntleroy Creek. That’s what longtime salmon-watch volunteer Dennis Hinton told the 100+ people who gathered to ceremonially welcome them home this afternoon: “They’re out there, and they’re coming!”

(This photo and next by Dave Gershgorn)

It’s a fall tradition, inviting community members to gather near the creek, to sing and drum during a short gathering that also includes writing messages for the returnees.

(Judy Pickens and Dennis Hinton)

The gathering was emceed by Judy Pickens, who – along with husband Phil Sweetland – also has long volunteered for Salmon in the Schools, which will be different for local participants this year as culvert work in Fauntleroy Creek will prevent the release of campus-raised fry, which Judy says will be taken instead to West Seattle’s other major salmon-bearing stream, Longfellow Creek.

But the springtime releases are just part of the circle of life – there’s “home hatch” too, thanks to some of the returnees (347 spawners counted last year). The songs led again this year by Jamie Shilling (above) told the story, as did the drumming – which, as Judy recounted, is meant to mimic the female salmon’s tail slapping the creek bed, making a redd for her eggs.

Participants were discouraged today from going to creekside because – like so many other areas of West Seattle – trees lost limbs last night. But as an afternoon sunbreak peeked through the still-standing trees, a creek-reminiscent blue banner was held over tiny dancers:

Those in attendance ranged from infants to seniors – including 93-year-old volunteer Dick Paynter, honored as the eldermost volunteer in the Watershed Council’s ranks:

(Dennis Hinton and Dick Paynter)

Dick declared himself “overwhelmed” by the honor and explained how much the creek work has meant to him, with his interest dating back to his college years as a fisheries major.

And the singing went on, softly: “Hey, hey, coho … return, return, return.”

Once they do start returning, Judy promises updates, as always, and watch for word of a potential “open creek” event if and when weather, safety, and salmon permit.