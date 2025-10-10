SPORTS: West Seattle HS football team undefeated, leads league

No home games for our area’s two high-school varsity teams this week, but one team already has played its road game and remains undefeated: West Seattle High School is now 5-0 after defeating Lakeside last night, 24-7. That puts head coach Anthony Stordahl‘s team atop the Metro League with the best overall record. The Wildcats are on the road again next week but after that, they have one last regular-season home game, 7 pm Thursday, October 23, vs. Nathan Hale.